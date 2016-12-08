Christmas-Themed One-Shot Generator
Category: Cussin' In Tongues Created on Thursday, 08 December 2016 Written by Steve
Turns out I'm going to be working util 7 on Mondays, so I've tentatively moved new blog day to Wednesday. We'll see how that works out and maybe change it again later. This week instead of a blog, I did a new random generator script, the Random Christmas One-Shot Adventure Generator. Give it a try!
Here are few of my favorites so far:
Laser Reindeer Squad Meets the Vampire Fairies
Machine Gun Jesus Vs. the Robot Reindeer
Speed Demon Santa Conquers the Werewolf Spirits
Dr. Nutcracker Saves the Break Dancing Humbugs
Robot Yule Goat Saves the Hobo Yeti
Adventure Scrooge Meets the Wise-Crackin' Zombies
Social Justice Hermey Meets the Toy-stealing Fairies
Space St. Nick Meets the Jive-Talkin' Windigo
Super Deadpool Meets the Angry Living Christmas Trees
Multi-Dimensional Jesus Meets the Candy Cane Humbugs
