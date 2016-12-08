Christmas-Themed One-Shot Generator.

Category: Cussin' In Tongues Created on Thursday, 08 December 2016 Written by Steve

Turns out I'm going to be working util 7 on Mondays, so I've tentatively moved new blog day to Wednesday. We'll see how that works out and maybe change it again later. This week instead of a blog, I did a new random generator script, the Random Christmas One-Shot Adventure Generator. Give it a try!

Here are few of my favorites so far:

Laser Reindeer Squad Meets the Vampire Fairies

Machine Gun Jesus Vs. the Robot Reindeer

Speed Demon Santa Conquers the Werewolf Spirits

Dr. Nutcracker Saves the Break Dancing Humbugs

Robot Yule Goat Saves the Hobo Yeti

Adventure Scrooge Meets the Wise-Crackin' Zombies

Social Justice Hermey Meets the Toy-stealing Fairies

Space St. Nick Meets the Jive-Talkin' Windigo

Super Deadpool Meets the Angry Living Christmas Trees

Multi-Dimensional Jesus Meets the Candy Cane Humbugs

Make my spirits bright by supporting me on Patreon.