Category: Cussin' In Tongues Created on Friday, 02 June 2017 Written by Steve

GenCon update: Nearly all the QAGS games filled up on the first day of registration, but we've still got slots in the Cinemechanix session for anyone who wants to test out our new system!

I haven't created a new random thing generator since Christmas, so this week instead of a blog, you get a web script: The Random Conspiracy Generator! Just click the link and you'll get 10 nutty conspiracies ranging from the almost believable to the completely batfuck. Don't like them? Click the button at the bottom of the page and you'll get 10 more!

Here's a sample set: