Campaign Design Walk-Through 6: The Rules.

A long damn time ago, I defined the word “ficton” (it’s a contractual obligation) and told you that you could break a ficton down into 5 main components: Influences, Setting, Genre Trappings, Tone and Mood, and Dramatic Rules. Now that I’ve talked about all the rest (and procrastinated a lot), let’s talk about dramatic rules. Since I’ve been sneaking the relevant text from the Cinemechanix rulebook into the first paragraph or two of these posts so far, I’ll continue the trend here even though we’ve already covered some of this in previous posts.

Dramatic rules describe how the ficton works, and are often based on storytelling conventions and cliches, usually defined by the game’s genre and setting. Some of these, like the scene where the loose cannon cop is forced to turn in his badge and gun by the screaming superior officer, are tired cliches best avoided unless you’re running a campy game. Others, like horror movie characters routinely making terrible decisions, are vital to making the story work. Still others, like the custom of super-heroes introducing themselves to one another for the first time through combat, are just fun. When designing the game, the most important dramatic rules to consider are those that relate to the protagonists and their actions. A story that requires protagonists who act selflessly to advance a greater cause (even if they do so grudgingly) isn’t going to work if all the characters are nihilistic sociopaths.

The first step in defining the dramatic rules of your game is deciding what you’re trying to do with the game. Are you trying to faithfully reproduce a particular genre fiction or a specific setting? Chances are a lot of the work has already been done for you on fan sites or general pop culture sites like TV Tropes. If you’re running a game that explores a known setting or genre from a new perspective (a fantasy game where the players are monsters or a Star Wars game about space merchants trying to make a living while intergalactic civil war rages around them), you’ll need to start with the source material, decide which tropes still apply and how they translate to the new milieu, and figure out whether there are any new dramatic rules required to make sure the game you’re running still feels like it belongs to the genre or setting you’re starting from. Even the monasteries in a noir setting are full of treachery and moral ambiguity, and a Firefly game where the PCs are Alliance soldiers runs so counter to the spirit of the source material that you might be better of with a generic space marine game. Mash-ups require a similar approach, with the added challenge of reconciling the differences between the different settings/genres that you’re squishing together.

Whether you want to admit it or not, “original” games are really just mash-ups with smaller chunks of more (and usually more diverse) things--the influences we talked about way back at the beginning of our ficton discussion--thrown into the mixing bowl. The Dramatic Rules for most original games often start with the dramatic rules of the genre (or genres, if you’re working on your space ninjas game) as sort of the broth. Then you add in all your favorite ingredients from different influences, and pretty soon you got yourself a stew going. Carl Weathers will back me up on this.

Since Guardians of Aetheria has two very strong influences (He-Man and Wizards), it’s basically a mash-up, so a big part of working out the dramatic rules is figuring out how to make the two subgenres of 80s animation (Saturday Morning Cartoons and generally grimmer animated movies) fit together in a way that makes sense. I am adding some ideas from other fantasy influences, but many of them fit naturally into the core concept without a lot of brainwork. Below are the list of dramatic rules I’ve come up with (so far) for Guardians of Aetheria.