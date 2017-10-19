The World of 1998.

Category: Cussin' In Tongues Created on Thursday, 19 October 2017 Written by Steve

As I mentioned last time, it recently kind of hit us that next year will be the 20th Anniversary of QAGs. The first edition of the game was printed in 1998 (Second Edition wasn’t released until 2003). Some of you may be too young to remember 1998. Others are old farts like us who still think of the 90s as something far more recent than it actually is. In either case, you may not fully appreciate exactly how much the world has changed since 1998. For this week’s blog, I’m going to provide some interesting facts about 1998 that may be useful if you decide to run a game set in that magical, far-away time (or if you just want to make fun of how old we are).